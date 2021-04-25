Stock Market Braces For Earnings; Underlying Breadth Remains Strong

The stock market staged a comeback last week and bullish investors hope that momentum carries over into this week.

With several large-cap companies set to report earnings this week and end of month in sight, active investors will have their hands full.

In this week’s analysis video our top takeaways:

– Stocks chop sideways ahead of a busy week of mega cap tech earning releases

– Underlying breadth beneath the market remains strong (see attached charts below)

– Emerging markets (EEM) poised to resume its long-term uptrend

The Trade Risk Weekly Stock Market Video

Twitter: @EvanMedeiros

The author may hold a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.