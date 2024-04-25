Cocoa Prices Surge Higher Into Important Resistance!

Cocoa futures prices have rallied sharply over the past year.

And the rally has really heated up over the past 3 months.

Today we look at a “monthly” chart of Cocoa to highlight this rare and sharp rally.

As you can see, hot Cocoa has gained 100% quickly after breaking out of a 23-year sideways trading pattern. The strong rally has it testing its 261% fibonacci extension level this month.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

What this pattern looks like in a week (end of month) could be important to several markets! Stay tuned!

Cocoa Futures Prices “monthly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

The author may have a position in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.