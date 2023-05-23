Nasdaq Reaches Important Technical Price Resistance!

By
Chris Kimble
-

Technology stocks continue to lead the broader market higher. Without them, who knows where the stock market would be!!

Today’s chart highlights Tech’s leadership, along with it’s long-term rising trend.

Below you will see a “weekly” chart of the Nasdaq Composite. As you can see, the Nasdaq is in a 14-year rising channel (bullish). And last fall’s low was formed at the lower end of the channel at the rising up-trend. We highlighted this support last month.

The Nasdaq has now rallied back to an important support/resistance area at (1). And what happens next could be a big deal. A Breakout would put bulls in control while a turn lower would give bears a chance. Stay tuned!

Nasdaq Composite “weekly” Chart

nasdaq composite rally important breakout price resistance level investing chart

