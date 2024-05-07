Silver Rally Testing Major Breakout Resistance!

Precious metals have enjoyed a huge rally that has seen gold reach new all-time highs and silver reach new multi-year highs.

There are a lot of tailwinds working for gold and silver today… global warfare, geopolitical instability, and inflation.

Today we look at a long-term “monthly” chart of Silver futures to analyze the current rally and highlight where it might go next.

As you can see, Silver futures are trading at an important support/resistance line (support 10 years ago and resistance 5 years ago and today!).

This heavy resistance has kept silver from breaking out. Perhaps it won’t hold for much longer!

If/When Silver breaks out above this resistance, it’s Hi Yo Silver time! Stay tuned!!

Silver Futures “monthly” Price Chart

