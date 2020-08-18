Gold Futures Rally Continues, Price Target at $2130

Gold Futures Chart

Gold and silver continued to rally into Tuesday morning, triggering “trading” buy signals in the futures markets.

I am bullish on both August Gold futures and September Silver futures.

Much of our bullishness is due to the follow through buying following the pullback in Gold futures.

You can read my article on Silver from earlier today.

It’s hard to initiate new positions here (only for professional traders). Current longs can add to positions with stops to manage gains.

There is a strong potential for a sharp move higher that takes Gold futures to new highs and potentially our $2130 price target.

The author has a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.