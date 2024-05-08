Is German 10-Year Bond Yield Nearing Historic Breakout?

Government bond yields and interest rates have been rising all around the world. And investors aren’t quite sure what to make of it.

Perhaps there is some complacency that has set in after years of falling yields / interest rates.

BUT, today’s chart highlights why investors should be paying attention to government bond yields right now!

Below is a “monthly” chart of the German 10-year government bond yield. And, as you can see, yields have been in a downtrend marked by each (1) for more than 40 years.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

That said, yields have rallied sharply and are currently testing the top of the falling channel at (2).

Odds are decent that what happens at (2) will impact bonds around the world. So stay tuned!

German 10-Year Bond Yield “monthly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

The author may have a position in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.