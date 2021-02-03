Apache (APA) Stock Price Reversal Higher; Buy Signal

I have been bullish on Crude Oil for some time now. And this extends itself to the equities market with buy signals on the Oil and Gas Exploration ETF (XOP) as well as select energy stocks.

Today, we share another stock that that has reversed higher and is close to triggering its buy signal: Apache (APA).

The trigger comes on a price move above the lower end of the blue shaded rectangle near $15.50 – see chart below.

The initial price target range is highlighted. This looks like another good pivot reversal where the risk/reward looks intriguing.

The author has a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.