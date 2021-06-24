Will Crude Oil Prices Continue to Climb?

Since the stock market low in March 2020, investors have witnessed a huge rally that has seen new highs in all the major stock market indices.

Trillions of dollars have been spent to keep the economy in a strong recovery and bullish phase.

This has pushed most sectors beyond price levels before the crash.

Now with over half of the U.S population fully vaccinated, traveling has surged along with gas prices.

However, the U.S Oil Fund ETF (USO) is one sector that never fully recovered.

This could present another investment opportunity if gas prices continue to climb along with its use.

One caveat leans back onto supply chain and scaling disruptions in travel-related industries.

This includes companies such as airlines, car rentals, and new car manufactures that have struggled to increase inventory and find workers in order to keep up with demand.

Consumers have recently seen a large increase in prices which could be off-putting to someone looking to travel or purchase a new vehicle.

Therefore, this could be another hurdle for the oil industry to overcome, though it isn’t a showstopper.

Having said that, by looking at USO’s daily and weekly chart, we can see both the short and long-term uptrend are intact.

Additionally, MarketGauges Real Motion indicator shows that momentum has broken out and held over its 50-period moving average.

The weekly chart also shows that from a long-term picture USO has a lot more space to grow before reaching pre-pandemic price levels.

If momentum continues to hold in Real Motion, USO and oil-related companies could see another wave of investors jump on the trend.

Watch Mish join a roundtable event covering her top 5 stock ideas!

Stock Market ETFs Analysis & Summary

S&P 500 (SPY) 425.46 high to clear.

Russell 2000 (IWM) 221.13 support. 230.95 resistance area.

Dow (DIA) 332.68 support.

Nasdaq (QQQ) 342.80 support.

KRE (Regional Banks) 63.63 support.

SMH (Semiconductors) 245 support. 258.59 resistance.

IYT (Transportation) 254.65 support.

IBB (Biotechnology) Needs to hold 159 level. 163.63 resistance to clear.

XRT (Retail) 96.97 needs to clear and hold.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.