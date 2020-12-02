When Will Investors Greed Catch Up With The Stock Market?

Stocks are set to open lower on Wednesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed at new record highs. Investors remain optimistic despite uncertainty surrounding the economy, politics, and COVID-19 government stimulus.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, key stock market indicators (technical price levels and investor sentiment), as well as stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Major stock market index ETFs $QQQ (Nasdaq 100) and $SPY (S&P 500) close at all-time highs.

Investors are feeling much more greedy than fearful.

Select Energy sub-sectors are beginning to out-perform.

Gold prices are higher after bouncing off of critical support.

Stock Market Today Video – December 2, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.