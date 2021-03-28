Tale of Two Stock Markets: Breadth Warns, Small Caps Underperform

Stocks reversed higher to end the week, leaving a bullish taste in the investors mouths. But not all was bullish in last week’s action, as small caps struggled and breadth warnings emerged.

As March ends and April begins, there are several investing/trading themes, correlations, and indicators that I am watching – we go over these in this week’s video.

Here are our top takeaways from this week’s stock market analysis video:

– For the first time in a long time we see some small cap underperformance relative to the rest of the US stock market averages. This divergence shows up when comparing the 5-day charts of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P 500 Index.

– The number of stocks making new 52 week lows outpace the number of stocks hitting 52 week highs for the first time in about 5 months.

– Interest rates finally back off a little.

The Trade Risk Weekly Stock Market Video

