Stock Market Weekly Analysis (video): Crude Oil, VIX, and The Fed

The U.S. stock market and broader global financial markets absorbed quite a bit of news last week. The Federal Reserve came out with a mixed, yet dovish, statement and stocks swayed a bit but Crude Oil slid lower.

In fact, crude oil (depicted in today’s chart via the ETF $USO), fall threw its up-trend line. Lots to talk about in this week’s analysis video. Here are our top takeaways:

The oil market saw one of its heaviest volume sessions since early 2020 and thrusted below its multi-month uptrend.

The VIX Volatility Index briefly tagged 18 this week for the first time in over a year

Residential construction and home improvement stocks out-performed and broke to new highs this week

The Trade Risk Weekly Stock Market Video – March 20, 2021

