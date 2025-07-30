Q3 2025 Investor Conferences and Events Calendar Highlights

Tariffs and taxes dominated the macro narrative to kick off the second half. President Trump’s July 9 initial reciprocal tariff deadline came and went, with little stock market volatility and a ho-hum reaction in the bond market.

The can was essentially kicked down the road, with August 1 being the key date when significantly higher levies could take effect. We say “could” because the administration appears willing to negotiate trade deals beyond the first of next month (this Friday). Moreover, with a slew of agreements in place, there’s less uncertainty for companies (namely, US importers) to weigh.

Perhaps as a result, there is a slightly more upbeat tone as the Q2 earnings season progresses. Top and bottom-line numbers have been healthy, and all eyes will be on mega-cap tech this week.

Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META) all report, but the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, NVIDIA (NVDA), doesn’t serve up numbers until late August.

As for taxes, the president’s One Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) was signed into law on the 4th of July. While most of its provisions merely extended current policy, a key change was made for companies big and small that have major capex plans. Full expensing of capital investments could be a material growth trigger in the quarters to come.

Over the weeks ahead, market participants should closely monitor comments from industry executives at conferences regarding new projects. This “bonus depreciation” feature only further fuels the AI trade, too, as firms across sectors have an incentive to spend rather than shore up their balance sheets.

From a price action perspective, stocks approach the sometimes-volatile August-September stretch with high momentum. Both US and international equities are near record highs, rallying some 30% from their post-Liberation Day lows.

There remain concerns, however. President Trump’s constant lambasting of Fed Chair Powell threatens the central bank’s independence. According to our Economic Calendar, we’ll hear the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve today, July 30, at 2:30pm ET. At the same time, worries about consumer spending as tariffs trickle down to retail goods prices make each economic report potentially pivotal.

There are a host of macro crosscurrents. In such a time as this, focusing on what companies are saying can be your edge. We have good news on that front: With many corporate gatherings on tap now through September, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to read between the lines and allocate appropriately. Here are the key conferences to watch:

Information Technology & Communication Services

July 31: Goldman Sachs AI Symposium

August 11: Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

August 11: KeyBanc Technology Forum

August 12: TD Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit

August 13: J.P. Morgan Hardware & Semis Access Forum

August 20: Needham 6th Annual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1X1 Conference

August 26: Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

August 27: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 3: Deutsche Bank dbAccess European TMT Conference

September 3: Citi Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications TMT Conference

September 4: 5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference

September 4: Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

September 8: Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference

September 10: Goldman Sachs Technology Conference San Francisco

Health Care

July 29: BTIG Biotechnology Conference (virtual)

August 11: Needham 10th Annual Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference (virtual)

August 11: Stifel Biotech Summer Summit

August 14: UBS Precision Medicine Frontiers Summit

September 3: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 3: Goldman Sachs 22nd Annual European Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference

September 3: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

September 8: Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 9: Baird Global Healthcare Conference

September 23: Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

September 29: Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

July 29: Holiday and Winter Selling Show

August 13: JP Morgan Auto Conference

September 2: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

September 4: Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference 2024

Financials & Real Estate

August 5: UBS Financial Services Conference

August 10: KeyBanc Capital Market Technology Leadership Forum

September 3: KBW Insurance Conference

September 7: Barclays 23rd Global Financial Services Conference

September 9: Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

September 15: Goldman Sachs Real Estate Equity and Debt Conference

September 15: Bank of America Securities 30th Annual Financials CEO Conference

September 25: Oppenheimer Insurance Summit (virtual)

Industrials

August 5: Space & Missile Defense Symposium (SMD)

August 12: Deutsche Bank Transportation Conference

August 15: UBS Infrastructure & Transportation Conference

August 18: Needham 14th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1×1 Conference (virtual)

September 2: Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs Unplugged

September 2: Deutsche Bank 15th Annual Aviation Forum

September 3: Jefferies Industrials Conference

September 16: RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Energy & Utilities

August 17: Enercon Denver 30th Annual Energy Investment Conference

September 2: Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 8: ROTH 12th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

September 17: BNP Paribas Power Up Conference

Materials

August 12: Mizuho Chemical Conference

August 12: Citi Natural Resources Conference

September 3: UBS Global Materials Conference

September 9: Berenberg Food Ingredients & Chemicals Conference

September 9: Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek

September 14: Gold Forum Americas

Regional

August 18: Macquarie ASEAN Conference

August 28: Morgan Stanley China BEST Conference Autumn Series

September 3: Goldman Sachs Asia Leaders Conference

September 3: J.P. Morgan European Leveraged Finance Conference

September 8: Bank of America Securities Asia Pacific Conference

September 16: JP Morgan 16th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

September 24: Citi’s China Industrial, SMID, Transport Conference

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

August 12: Canaccord Genuity’s 45th Annual Growth Conference

August 20: Sidoti August Micro-Cap Conference

September 3: JP Morgan – CEO Call series

September 4: Piper Sandler 11th Annual Macro Conference

September 8: HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference

September 9: Piper Sandler 4th Annual Growth Frontiers Conference

September 16: JP Morgan Emerging and Frontier Markets Opportunities Conference

September 17: Sidoti September Small Cap Conference

