Nvidia’s Stock Price Pullback Tests 200-day Moving Average (Again)

One of the most important large cap tech stocks, Nvidia (NVDA) is facing an important test.

No, it is not regarding AI technology or semi chips.

It’s directly related to its stock price action and a key test of psychological and technical support.

Nvidia stock price is testing its 200-day moving average for the second time in the past month. Failure here would likely mean a deeper pullback. But if bulls can support the price again, it could mean the end of the recent pullback. Stay tuned.

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$NVDA Nvidia Stock Chart

Twitter: @andrewnyquist

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.