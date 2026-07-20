Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Testing Important Price Support

The stock market has been uneven (to be sure) over the past few weeks. That said, some sectors have seen greater volatility than others.

One such sector is the Aerospace & Defense Sector ETF (XAR).

It has has seen a 3-week pullback that is now testing important support: its 200-day moving average.

Whether XAR rallies here or continues to decline (fails) will be important to traders. Stay tuned!

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$XAR Chart

Twitter: @andrewnyquist

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.