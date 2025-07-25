Energy Sector ETF (XLE): Creating Bullish Divergence?

Here are the top 10 holdings of the S&P Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA: XLE) as of July 24, 2025, along with their respective weightings:

Screenshot

Data according to S&P and Yahoo Finance. The Energy Sector ETF (XLE) by itself is recognized for providing exposure to dividend-paying energy stocks. The fund currently offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.3%.

ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Williams Companies (WMB), ONEOK (OKE) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) all pay attractive dividends.

XLE has generally underperformed the overall market since 2022.

This year, and especially now with new all-time highs in S&P 500 ETF (SPY), XLE has yet to see its potential.

On the chart, XLE has returned back over the January and July 6-month calendar range lows (red horizontal lines).

XLE tested and held the 50-DMA (blue).

While the leadership shows XLE underperforming the benchmark, should that change, it would be very positive for the sector.

It is Real Motion though that intrigues me the most.

Note the bullish divergence in momentum.

The red dots are above both the 50 and 200-DMAs while the price is not.

Hence, some confirmation would be helpful.

For now, we believe that the major oil companies want higher energy prices as at current depressed levels, it is not economical to drill, frack or refine.

XLE is a good indicator to watch for that.

