Stock Market Today: Rally Powers On Into September

A historically strong August for the major US stock market indices is spilling over into early September. The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite both made new all-time highs to kick off the month. And stock market futures are pointing higher again.

In today’s video, we highlight the latest investing news and market themes, key stock market indicators we are watching, as well as trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

New Highs for the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) as the Rally Powers On

The Russell 2000 (IWM) Is Holding Above Important Support

There Are Mixed Trends in Investor Sentiment and Positioning This Week

Relative Strength Declines in Small Cap Growth

Stock Market Today Video – September 2, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.