Bullish or Bearish? Retail vs The Russell 2000: Critical Market Levels To Watch

The Retail Sector ETF (XRT) is flashing warning signs as the consumer continues to struggle under the pressure of rising costs and slowing momentum.

Meanwhile, The Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is holding key support levels and suggesting small caps may still have fight left in them.

We break down the critical chart levels in XRT and IWM, including moving averages, support zones, and 6-month calendar ranges that could determine the market’s next major move.

The message? Markets can be bullish and bearish at the same time.

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If support levels continue to hold, the broader market may stabilize. But if those levels break, risk could accelerate quickly.

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The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.