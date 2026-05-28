Bridging the Earnings Void: Key Interim Reports to Watch Next Week

Upcoming interim reports will provide insights into corporate health during the quiet gap between Q1 and Q2 earnings seasons.

Data from Costco, Ford, and The Buckle will test whether actual consumer spending remains strong despite high inflation and macroeconomic anxiety

Monitoring interim events helps investors anticipate volatility, refine forecasts, and manage portfolio risk

Just as the first-quarter earnings season winds down, the market enters a crucial window for interim data, filling the quiet void before the Q2 corporate reporting cycle kicks off in mid-July. Because investors hate operating in a vacuum, these micro-indicators are vital for checking the real-time pulse of corporate health.

The beginning of the month is traditionally anchored by the automotive sector, which regularly drops monthly sales, production, and delivery figures. Next week is no exception, as a wave of these interim reports will offer a critical sneak peek into consumer demand and manufacturing momentum well ahead of the official summer earnings rush.

Interim Reports on Deck Next Week

Monday, June 1

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) – Brokerage Metrics

– Brokerage Metrics Subaru (7270.JP) – America Sales

– America Sales Tata Motors (500570.IN) – Sales

– Sales Kia (000270.KR) – Monthly Sales

– Monthly Sales NIO Inc. (NIO) – Delivery Update

– Delivery Update Hyundai (005380.KR) – Monthly Sales

Tuesday, June 2

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Fast Retailing Co. (FRCOY) – Monthly Sales

– Monthly Sales Ryanair (RYAAY) – Traffic Results

– Traffic Results Volvo (VOLCARB.SE) – Sales

– Sales Pershing Sq Holdings (PSHD.GG) – Monthly Net Asset Value

Wednesday, June 3

Costco Wholesales Corp (COST) – Sales Results

– Sales Results British American Tobacco (BTI) – Trading Update

– Trading Update Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – Revenue

– Revenue Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) – Trading Volume

Thursday, June 4

Fastenal (FAST) – Sales

– Sales Norwegian Air Shuttle (NAS.NO) – Monthly Traffic Data

– Monthly Traffic Data Ford Motor (F) – Sales

– Sales Nasdaq OMX (NDAQ) – Monthly Volumes

– Monthly Volumes Franklin Resources (BEN) – Month End Assets

– Month End Assets The Buckle (BKE) – Sales

– Sales CleanSpark (CLSK) – Bitcoin Production

Friday, June 5

Finnair (FIA.FI) – Traffic Results

– Traffic Results Bullish (BLSH) – Monthly Metrics

– Monthly Metrics Tradeweb Markets (TW) – Trading Volume

– Trading Volume TMX Group (CA:X) – Trading Statistics

Consumer in Focus with These Three Interim Reports

Next week we’ll be focused on the interim reports from three consumer-facing names: Costco, Ford, and The Buckle. They find themselves at a fascinating macroeconomic crossroads. On one hand, consumer anxiety is soaring; the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index plunged to a record low in May as resurgent inflation and spiking gas prices weighed heavily on households. Yet, actual spending behavior tells a different story. April retail sales rose a solid 0.5% month-over-month, proving that Americans are still actively spending.

This resilience is being supported by a healthy cushion from Q1 tax refunds, stable wage growth noted by Mastercard CFO Sachin Mehra at a recent JPMorgan conference,1 and a core customer base that retailers like Abercrombie report is still spending despite headwinds from the Iran War.2 How cleanly Costco, Ford, and The Buckle capture this defiant, “buy-now-worry-later” consumer will tell us a lot about the true trajectory of the economy heading into the summer.

Costco – June 3

As a premier defensive play in the retail space, Costco has been firing on all cylinders lately as inflation-weary consumers steadily prioritize necessities like groceries over discretionary items. But before the company reports May sales results next week, they will disclose their fiscal Q3 2026 earnings results today (May 28) after-the-bell.

Wall Street expects the warehouse giant to comfortably beat its previous marks, with consensus estimates from FactSet pegged at an EPS of $4.98 on revenue approaching $69.7 billion. Today’s earnings call will serve as a vital operational check on core membership renewal rates and digital commerce growth, perfectly priming the stage for next week’s fresh batch of interim May sales data.

Ford Motor – June 4

Ford Motor Company also finds itself in the spotlight ahead of next week’s interim numbers, riding high on a massive Q1 earnings blowout where revenue grew 6% to $43.3 billion, driven by the enduring appetite for its traditional F-Series trucks and hybrids.3 While the broader automotive industry is grappling with cautious, rate-sensitive consumers holding onto their older vehicles, Ford has managed to successfully keep Americans buying by pivoting toward high-margin commercial and internal-combustion fleets.

However, the real catalyst driving the stock to its highest levels in nearly three years is the mid-May launch of its new subsidiary, Ford Energy. By repurposing electric vehicle batteries into stationary energy storage systems for power utilities and artificial intelligence data centers, cemented by a massive five-year grid deal with EDF Power Solutions, Wall Street has enthusiastically reprised Ford as a highly lucrative, AI-adjacent infrastructure play.4

The Buckle – June 4

Teen apparel retailer The Buckle rounds out the trio. Similar to Costco, BKE will also report quarterly earnings (Friday, May 29) ahead of their interim report next week. Wall Street analysts are expecting EPS of $0.74 (6% growth YoY) on revenues of $289.2M (6% growth YoY). Despite broader macroeconomic anxieties, young consumers are proving they are absolutely still shopping, a trend validated by sector-leading growth at Abercrombie & Fitch and steady fashion demand at American Eagle Outfitters.

While higher energy costs and depleted household savings pose a background threat to discretionary budgets, teen spending has remained resiliently insulated. Next week’s interim May sales data will be critical in confirming whether The Buckle’s premium denim and curated style mix are continuing to capture this robust, youth-driven retail enthusiasm ahead of the critical back-to-school season. The biggest determining factor will likely be teen summer employment which could be hitting a snag according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.5

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, next week’s deluge of interim reports will do much more than simply fill an earnings calendar void, it will serve as a definitive reality check on the health of the American economy. Similar to earnings reports, interim reports often induce volatility in single stocks and industry indexes. However, unlike earnings releases, interim reports are more data-focused and less about the CEO “fluff”. These releases are company-initiated, time-bound, scheduled, and quantitative-heavy. They can be ideal for money managers and analysts preferring hard facts, not soft narratives.

Sources:

1 Mastercard (MA) J.P. Morgan 54th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference transcript, May 19, 2026, https://seekingalpha.com

2 “Abercrombie shares jump 12% on earnings beat even as Iran conflict hits sales,’ CNBC, Gabrielle Fonrouge, May 27, 2026, https://www.cnbc.com

3 “Ford Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance,” April 29, 2026, https://s205.q4cdn.com

4 “Introducing Ford Energy,” May 11, 2026, https://www.fromtheroad.ford.com

5 “This Summer’s Teen Job Market Is the Toughest in Decades,” Wall Street Journal, Ray A. Smith, May 24, 2026, https://www.wsj.com

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.