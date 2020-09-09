Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Enters Correction Territory

After another day of selling, investors are mumbling the word “correction” for the first time in several weeks. In today’s video, we discuss key investing themes and news, highlight key technical price levels to watch, and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq Composite Enters Stock Market Correction Territory

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Loses the February Highs, Falling Below the Key $340 Level

Investor Sentiment and Positioning are Still Bullish…

…Major Stock Market ETFs Have Room to Oversold Levels

Chaikin Bullish Percent Falls Below 30%

Stock Market Today Video – August 10, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.