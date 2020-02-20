Stock Market Today: Breadth is Constructive But Divergences Remain

The strength in the stock market continues as the Nasdaq nears the 10,000 mark.

In today’s stock market video, we highlight key sectors and stocks, why investors should track market breadth, and key investing news and themes. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rally Led by Energy and Technology on Wednesday

– Breadth is Constructive but Divergences Remain in Place

– Small Caps Have Not Made a New High With SPY…

– …But Small Cap Growth is a Bright Spot

Stock Market Today Video – February 20, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.