Stock Market Reversal Give Bulls Renewed Energy

The major stock market indices held key price support levels late last week leading to a reversal higher into week’s end. Stock market bulls hope to build on that reversal this week.

In today’s video, we discuss global investing news, as well as trending stock indices, sectors, stocks and commodities. Here’s a recap:

Crude Oil remains strong as Middle East tensions are rising.

U.S. Treasuries are trying to hold at important price support levels.

A key index of the commodities market is at new 52 week highs.

Stock Market Today Video – March 8, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

