Royal Gold Stock (RGLD) Posts Strong Break Out!

Precious metals have been on fire this year.

BUT recently, one stock has literally been shot out of a cannon higher: Royal Gold (NYSEARCA: RGLD).

This stock broke out with a significant series of 3 higher highs.

This sets the stock up for a potential buy the dip scenario if we see a near-term pullback.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$RGLD Royal Gold Stock Chart

We’ve seen a very strong breakout that should create important support at $205. As long as that holds, this rally should remain bullish.

Twitter: @andrewnyquist

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.