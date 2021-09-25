Q4 2021 Investor Conference Schedule and Events Highlights

The following research was contributed by Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon.

Conferences, forums, summits, and trade shows are among the most important events traders must mark on their calendars. Stock-specific news is often released at these gatherings of executives, analysts, and industry experts.

When it comes to keeping track of the hundreds of investor-related conferences per quarter, staying in the know is a challenge for traders and portfolio managers. Wall Street Horizon reports on more than a dozen derivatives of investor-related conferences covering 9,000 companies worldwide.

Questions to Ponder

Is retail ready for booming consumer holiday season demand?

Are executives and the world’s biggest companies comfortable increasing workers’ pay?

How are oil & gas firms responding to emerging challenges and alternative energy priorities?

What innovations will the Technology and Health Care sectors bring us?

Are regulations on the way for mega-cap stocks that continue to scoop up market share?

Is cryptocurrency an opportunity or threat to the Financials sector?

Upcoming Investor Conferences & Schedule

Our data reveal a total of 1,019 face-to-face investor conferences while 128 are being held virtually. 63 of the events changed from face-to-face to virtual in recent weeks. By using Wall Street Horizon’s corporate event data, institutional traders can identify and analyze high-volume event periods to prepare for volatility.

Ranked by size of the sector groupings

Information Technology & Communication Services

October 18-21 – Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021

October 19 – Baird Commerce Technology Symposium 2021

November 10 – JP Morgan Digital Twin Seminar 2021

November 16 – RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference 2021

November 17-18 – Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2021

November 29 – December 2 – Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2021

This conference goes beyond mainstay technology firms. A featured company speaking at the event is SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), a leader in the global power electronics business. Amid rising commodity costs, surging power prices in Europe, and the ongoing semiconductor shortage, portfolio managers must pay close attention to comments made by the management team. It’s a busy time for SEDG—the company is also slated to speak at the UBS European Virtual Conference 2021 held November 8 to 10 while its Q3 2021 earnings date is November 2 (after market, unconfirmed).

Health Care

October 4-5 – HealthTech Innovation Days 2021

October 6-7 – Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Healthcare Day 2021

November 8-11 – Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021

November 9-10 – 9th International mRNA Health Conference

Rapidly advancing mRNA medicines will be discussed in detail at this conference held face-to-face in Berlin and available virtually. Following a year of breakthroughs, all eyes are on the future of mRNA vaccines. Industry experts from the business world and academia will speak and attend.

November 16-18 – Jefferies 12th Annual London Global Healthcare Conference 2021

December 8 – Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Investor Conference, McKesson Investor Day

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

October 14 – Hormel Foods Corp. Analyst Day & Investor Update

We featured Hormel Foods (HRL) as an earnings outlier in our late August Event Data Outlook. Rising materials prices and increasing food costs were seen as a significant risk for the firm. The stock had been wavering over recent months as investors grew uneasy regarding the inflationary global outlook. Shares indeed slid further following a disappointing earnings reaction. Shareholders now look forward to an important Analyst Day at which executives will opine on the latest macro trends and firm-specific initiatives.

November 3 – Berenberg Video Gaming Conference 2021

The global video game niche was a strong market before the pandemic. It grew hotter once the world was stuck at home under lockdowns and quarantines. Then came a raw materials supply crunch earlier this year before another hammer was dropped upon the industry by way of China’s crackdown. A featured firm at this event is CD Projeky SA (CDR.PL), a holding enterprise based in Poland, engaged in the development of video games. The stock has sputtered in the last year after surging in 2019 and during the first eight months of 2020. CDR.PL is also scheduled to present at Erste Bank Finest CEElection Investor conference 2021 from October 4 to 6 and once more in Spain at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference held November 17 to 19 before the company’s confirmed Q3 earnings date of November 29. Interestingly, on September 9, the earnings date was rescheduled from the original date November 30 date.

November 8 – JP Morgan Global Consumer, Retail and Luxury Conference 2021

November 16-17 – Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference 2021

November 18 – Bank of America Consumer and Retail Conference 2021

Financials & Real Estate

October 1 – Open Banking Security-Cyber Security Summit 2021

October 19 – Apollo Global Management Investor Day

Private equity firms have record amounts of dry powder to craft deals. While it has been a blockbuster IPO market of late, recent performances out of SPACs have been abysmal. There are many countervailing viewpoints in the investment management, hedge fund, and private securities industries. Apollo (APO) will provide its thoughts along with an outlook on the firm’s long-term growth strategy at this in-person Investor and Analyst Day. The event follows its October 1 shareholder meeting and precedes an unconfirmed Q3 earnings date of October 28.

November 8-9 – Goldman Sachs, 13th Annual CEEMEA 1×1 Conference

November 18 – The JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference 2021

November 25 – Berenberg Real Estate Paris Seminar 2021

Industrials

November 18 – Ingersoll Rand Investor and Analyst Meeting

November 30 – Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference 2021

November 1-3 – Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference 2021

December 3 – Societe Generale Premium Review Industrials Conference 2021

Energy & Utilities

October 4 – Stifel ESG & Impact Summit 2021

November 15-18 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference – ADIPEC 2021

November 18 – 6th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference

November 30 – Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Day New York

Brazil, a key emerging market for global growth, has suffered sharp equity market losses following a strong start to the year. Oil prices have been on the rise lately, often a boon for the resource-dependent nation, but shares of Petrobras (PBR) have dipped from their Q2 peak. PBR was a $300 billion market cap behemoth in its 2008 heyday but is now a shell of its former self. Investors and analysts hope for optimistic oil outlooks throughout the company’s three public meetings with analysts (November 30 – NY, December 2 – London, December 7 – Brazil).

Materials

November 11 – Goldman Sachs Annual Materials Conference 2021

November 16-17 – RBC 15th Annual Global Mining & Materials Conference 2021

December 2 – Glencore plc Investor Day

Multi-Sector

October 4 – Deutsche Bank dbAccess 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference 2021

October 12-14 – Berenberg UK Opportunities Conference 2021

November 8 – Goldman Sachs EMEA Conference 2021

November 9-10 – Berenberg US CEO Conference 2021

November 10 – Bank of America Mexico Year Ahead 2021

November 16-19 – Credit Suisse Equity Forum Switzerland 2021

November 29 – Societe Generale Premium Review Week Mid & Small Caps Conference 2021

December 6-9 – Berenberg European Conference 2021

December 14 – Berenberg Swiss Seminar 2021

Investor Specific

October 5-7 – Societe Generale ESG/SRI Conference 2021

ESG investing continues to be a hot-button topic among portfolio managers. Flows into the thematic investment niche have surged in recent years—a brief COVID-19 hiccup barely registers on the chart. In fact, stakeholders now view the “S” as ever-more important as the pandemic progresses. Public opinion undoubtedly shows that firms must take care of employees’ and customers’ well-being. This SocGen ESG/SRI conference will be among the most important corporate events of the quarter from which to hear voices of the industry. Investors will learn what the latest socially responsible investing themes are as we head into the post-pandemic world.

October 20-21 – JP Morgan Asia Credit Conference 2021

Fears of an Asian Contagion redux were on the minds of traders in September. Evergrande, once a leader in Chinese real estate development, saw its bond prices deteriorate over the summer as investors prepared for the demise of the firm. For now, systemic risks appear contained, but that could change in short order. The JP Morgan Asia Credit Conference should be one to highlight on your calendar for the latest musings on this evolving situation.

Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon, is focused on publishing research on Wall Street Horizon event data covering 9,000 global equities in the marketplace. Over the past 15 years in the financial data industry, her research has been widely featured in financial news outlets including regular appearances on networks such as CNBC and Fox to talk corporate earnings and the economy.