Pfizer Vaccine News Gives Stock Market Hope

On Friday the 11th the Nasdaq (QQQ) and Russell 2000 (IWM) both closed under the 50-day moving average. They were not followed by their friends the Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) and S&P 500 (SPY).

The temporary divergence they were in has quickly been resolved because all four are back over the 50-day moving average.

Let’s check out what could have helped them increase today.

Hopeful news from Pfizer was released today about their Covid vaccine, stating that by the end of October they will know if it works, and pending the FDA could be released by the end of this year.

News like this finally woke up the Nasdaq Biotechnology Sector ETF (IBB) who has been trending down since the July high of 146.53.

IBB gapped up and increased over 5% falling 84 cents shy of the 50-DMA.

Nvidia Corp (NVDA) bought Arm Limited to help them propel their R&D capacity thereby helping NVDA build an AI supercomputer.

Gilead, a research-based biopharmaceutical bought Immunomedics, giving Gilead access to their cancer treatment drug called Trodelvy.

Anticipation of the Fed meeting this Wednesday and their continued dovish stance is also boosting investor confidence.

A two-day close over QQQs and IWM would get us back into a bullish phase and back on track with the fresh hope of vaccines coming by the end of 2020.

However, should Monday’s gains falter, watch the very important 50-day moving average in both to hold.

Last Week, Mish also talked about TECK and the coal industry. TECK (Resources Limited) has made over a 15% move in the past two days.

S&P 500 (SPY) 338 Now Support

Russell 2000 (IWM) 150.75 Now Support

Dow (DIA) 280 Pivotal

Nasdaq (QQQ) In an unconfirmed bullish phase 275 pivotal

KRE (Regional Banks) 38 Now Support

SMH (Semiconductors) Has to hold 167.51 the 50-DMA

IYT (Transportation) 200 pivotal and 203 resistance

IBB (Biotechnology) 130 Now Key Support

XRT (Retail) Has to clear 51.20

Volatility Index (VXX) Went south even more than the market did

Junk Bonds (JNK) 104.50 now critical support

LQD (iShs iBoxx High yield Bonds) 135.60 support to hold

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.