Is Domino’s Pizza Stock Price Going to Breakout or Breakdown?

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Monthly, Weekly and Daily Chart Grid – annotations by askSlim
At askSlim.com we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s.
We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.
askSlim Technical Briefing – Domino’s Pizza Stock (DPZ):
DPZ’s long-term stock price momentum is firmly positive. The stock has had a multi-month consolidation, which has helped the stock digest its gains.
The intermediate-term cycle configuration is positive and suggests that Domino’s Pizza’s stock (DPZ) is due to form a bottom. The next projected intermediate-term low is due between the middle of January and the middle of February.
DPZ’s weekly momentum is negative. The daily cycle analysis suggests that the stock is in a declining phase and due to form a short-term low. DPZ’s daily momentum is negative.
On the upside, there is short-term Fibonacci resistance at 295.42 followed by cycle high resistance at 298.98. If the stock closes above 298.98, the odds favor a test of the intermediate-term Fibonacci projection/target zone from 312.17 – 321.38.
On the downside, DPZ has short-term Fibonacci support zones from 284.95 – 276.29.
askSlim Sum of the Evidence:
DPZ’s long-term and intermediate-term patterns are firmly positive. The positive longer-term conditions coupled with the negative weekly and daily momentum suggest that near-term declines will likely limited to the short-term Fibonacci support zones beginning at 284.95.
Once the next intermediate-term low forms, there is a likelihood that the stock tests 312 by March.
Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.