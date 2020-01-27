Is Domino’s Pizza Stock Price Going to Breakout or Breakdown?

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Monthly, Weekly and Daily Chart Grid – annotations by askSlim

askSlim Technical Briefing – Domino’s Pizza Stock (DPZ):

DPZ’s long-term stock price momentum is firmly positive. The stock has had a multi-month consolidation, which has helped the stock digest its gains.

The intermediate-term cycle configuration is positive and suggests that Domino’s Pizza’s stock (DPZ) is due to form a bottom. The next projected intermediate-term low is due between the middle of January and the middle of February.

DPZ’s weekly momentum is negative. The daily cycle analysis suggests that the stock is in a declining phase and due to form a short-term low. DPZ’s daily momentum is negative.

On the upside, there is short-term Fibonacci resistance at 295.42 followed by cycle high resistance at 298.98. If the stock closes above 298.98, the odds favor a test of the intermediate-term Fibonacci projection/target zone from 312.17 – 321.38.

On the downside, DPZ has short-term Fibonacci support zones from 284.95 – 276.29.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

DPZ’s long-term and intermediate-term patterns are firmly positive. The positive longer-term conditions coupled with the negative weekly and daily momentum suggest that near-term declines will likely limited to the short-term Fibonacci support zones beginning at 284.95.

Once the next intermediate-term low forms, there is a likelihood that the stock tests 312 by March.

