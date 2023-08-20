How High Will U.S. Bond Yields Fly?

I sat down with Maggie Lake and the team at Real Vision on Thursday August 17 to discuss my latest thoughts on the market.

During the 36-minute interview, the overriding theme continues to be one of “Stagflation”. See gold price chart and video below.

Here are the main points:

Rates-We don’t really know yet the impact of the rapid rate rise. Inflation-Wave 3 is here. Wages are a part of that. Next wave would be more based on some level of devastation. Risks lurking underneath the market-how we look at risk on/off factors. Gold prices versus the long bonds and SPY-will that flip to risk-off? July 6-month calendar ranges-what is holding, below and above. Hint IWM chart above The dollar-how much of an impact? Where are commodities now and where they might go? Hint-gold chart below. Picks and pans-where we are focused. China-how long until bad news becomes good news?

My latest Market Update Video on Real Vision:

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 437 is the July 6-month calendar range low-will look for a return above or a trip to 420

Russell 2000 (IWM) 181.94 the low of the week is key-180.72 the 6-momth calendar range low

Dow (DIA) Relative strength here-a return over 346 positive

Nasdaq (QQQ) 363 the July 6 month CRL-BUT held a key weekly MA at 357

Regional banks (KRE) Outperformer as all this did was fall to the July range high at 44.40

Semiconductors (SMH) 145 a weekly MA support level with 150 key resistance

Transportation (IYT) Landed on the Jl=uly 6-month calendar range low. If holds a positive

Biotechnology (IBB) Compression between 123-130

Retail (XRT) 62.80 they July 6-mo. calendar range low-this held the 200-DMA as well

