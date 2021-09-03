Here’s Why Crude Oil Prices Are Heading Higher

The energy sector is looking bullish as we head into the fall season.

In particular, I like the setups on crude oil and heating oil. I think both are heading higher in weeks ahead.

Looking at the chart of crude oil, we can see that it is breaking out above its short-term downtrend. I have a price target up around $76, which would be about a 9% gain from here.

Stochtastics and momentum look good. Select stocks within these sectors could be good as well and are worth screening for relative strength and breakout trading setups.

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.