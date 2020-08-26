Gold Futures Setting Up For Another Long Trade

Time for Gold futures to rally once more? We think so.

Though we were stopped out on faster timeframes, Gold futures held important price support that we mentioned last Friday.

This is also shown on the chart below.

We also have Jackson Hole and the Federal Reserve Chief’s big speech. These could be catalysts for another move higher (or lower so traders need to use stops!).

It could get ‘noisy’ here.

Should Gold see follow through buying, our upside price targets are $2025 and $2130.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Gold Futures Trading Chart

The author has a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.