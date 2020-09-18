Gold Futures Headed Higher As Trend, Momentum Turn Up

Precious metals continue to out-perform other assets this year and both Gold and Silver remain bullish in my view.

Over the past several months, I have posted several bullish research articles on precious metals. Find my latest gold and silver article here.

Today is no different. In today’s update, we’ll simply share an updated chart with a few notes.

As you can see, Gold is attempting to rally off its 50-day moving average.

As well, the price trend remains in tact and momentum is turning higher. I believe this bodes well for higher gold prices in the days/weeks ahead.

My price target for December Gold futures remains $2130 to $2150. My stop out (sell) level is $1900.

Gold Futures Trading Chart (Bullish)

