Crude Oil Bulls May Need To Take Cover If This Support Breaks!

Crude Oil has seen some pretty wide price swings over the years.

And, as we wrote about earlier this month, stock market bulls don’t like it when crude oil prices reverse lower.

In today’s chart, we look at crude oil’s latest turn lower and why bulls need prices to firm up ASAP.

The trend for crude oil remains up, as prices have remained inside the rising trend channel (1) since the 2015 lows.

BUT the recent price reversal lower has crude oil testing dual support at (2). This area is marked by lateral support and its rising trend support line.

Crude Oil bulls may need to take cover if this dual support area fails to hold. Stay tuned!

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Crude Oil “weekly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.