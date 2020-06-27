Chart of the Week: IaaS Cloud Data Highlights Leadership, Innovation and Migration

“The internet is becoming the town square for the global village of tomorrow.” – Bill Gates

Throughout the past several decades the rise of the internet has revolutionized many aspects of our life.

It has paved the way for new business models and as a result, we have experienced an explosion of innovation.

Traditionally, companies would have on-premise centers, but this has evolved.

Today, several companies offer infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) which has taken off as companies migrate to the cloud.

Amazon’s AWS business – Amazon (AMZN) – leads the pack with a 48% overall market share, followed by Microsoft’s Azure – Microsoft (MSFT) – at 16%. IBM Cloud holds just a 1.8% share of market.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Breaking Down the Data

Breaking down the data further, enterprise IT groups seem to largely prefer Microsoft Azure (48% share). Amazon AWS (36%) and Google Cloud Platform (8%) follow behind.

On the other hand, ‘tech-first’ companies overwhelmingly prefer Amazon AWS which commands a 90% share here. The remaining 10% is divided among Azure, GCP, and others.

It’s also important to note the increasing popularity of a hybrid-cloud ecosystem and the companies leading the space – from the hardware to the software layers. Today, an increasing number of enterprises are looking to multi-cloud solutions for their needs.

Twitter: @_SeanDavid

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.