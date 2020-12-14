Bull Market Powers Higher, Crude Oil Breaks Out

Stocks are moving higher in early trade on Monday, as investors cheer on the first round of vaccine rollouts. Currently, the S&P 500 is trading just below 3700, as the Dow Industrials trades around (and toys with) the 30000 mark.

In today’s video, I discuss current investing themes and trends to monitor, key technical price indicators, as well as stocks to put on your radar. Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) are bullish.

The US Dollar and US Treasury Bond market are still weak.

Gold futures are trading in a channel marked by key price support and resistance.

Crude oil remains bullish following near-term breakout.

Stock Market Today Video – December 14, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.