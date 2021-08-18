Australian Dollar Decline A Bearish Sign For Commodities

By
Chris Kimble
-

When the Australian Dollar “moves”, so do commodities. And this time the Australian Dollar “aussie” could be sending a bearish message to commodities.

Today’s chart looks at the Aussie Dollar on a “monthly” basis.

As you can see, the Aussie Dollar has fallen hard of late, nearly 10 percent after hitting 25-year resistance at (1). Note that this resistance is also fortified by down-trend channel resistance – also at (1).

The reversal lower has the Aussie Dollar reeling… and this could be bad for commodities like Gold and Oil. This weakness historically is NOT bullish for commodities/metals. Stay tuned!

Australian Dollar “monthly” Chart

australian dollar aussie currency reversal lower bearish commodities signal analysis image august

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

