$XOP Oil and Gas ETF: Higher Price Targets As Energy Turns Bullish

The energy sector is ready for another bullish move. After a multi-week pullback, the Oil & Gas Sector ETF (XOP) has broken out above key resistance and looks poised for a higher price target.

Crude oil and the general Energy Sector (XLE) should remain firm as well.

Select stocks and ETFs within the Oil & Gas Exploration sector should be vetted by relative out-performance. I like XOP, OIH, OXY, SLB, SU, FANG, EOG, and PXD.

In regards to XOP, I am long once more (for a swing trade) and maintaining my longer term bullish view in the sector. I you need a hedge, one can use the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

