Is The Stock Market Only As Strong As Its Weakest Link?

The rally to start the week is quite promising that once again, Friday’s selloff was an overreaction to headlines.

Yet, for the sake of consistency, the July 6-month calendar range high remains elusive to the strongest sector Semiconductors (SMH).

However, both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) cleared that indicator’s high.

That leaves the market still divided between strong indices versus weaker economic modern family members.

Were the warnings we saw last week a mere blip in the sea of relentless retail buyer’s stock index portfolios?

From the weekend Daily post:

Looking at IYT, Transportation

The picture is different.

Transportation, a huge component of the US economy, shows not only stagflation potential, but a recession potential.

[The Transportation Sector ETF] IYT never cleared the July 6-month calendar range high.

The momentum went into a bearish divergence before the price broke down under the July calendar range low AND both the 50- and 200-day moving averages.

I concluded the weekend Daily with this:

Always look at the weakest link and the strongest link to gauge whether dip buying is the right thing to do or not.

We see IYT says be patient, the worst could yet be around the corner.

While many of the ETFs we follow say maybe Friday was the end of the selloff, should we be concerned about the Transportation Sector ETF (NYSEARCA: IYT)?

The updated chart shows today’s bounce, which could look like a mean reversion when you add the Leadership indicator.

Note that the blue line that measures performance against the benchmark cleared the Bollinger band. That is a performance mean reversion.

On Real Motion, we see momentum improving but the red dots remain below both the 50 and 200 daily moving averages.

Should momentum continue to grow, that would be a good sign.

Nonetheless, a better sign would be if the price action can clear not only the moving averages, but also the July 6-month calendar range low (red horizontal line).

Hence, while today was a good day to select the stronger stocks to buy on a dip, the jury is still out and whether the market found a firm footing last week.

Here is the difference between those who trade with YOLO and those who have a strategy part ways.

Should IYT roll over, I would continue to think more actively about equities one buys and more defensively on the existing positions.

Plus, I would not forget to watch the long bonds TLT for signs of risk off or on.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.