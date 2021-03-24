$XLE Energy Sector Reversal Triggers Buy Signal

The Energy Sector ETF (XLE) is reversing higher this week after pulling back back for several days.

This reversal has triggered a buy signal in the sector ETF $XLE. This could send the Energy Sector back to test its recent highs.

It’s still early but momentum is trying to flatten out and turn higher. This is one of many reasons why any/all of my trading opportunities require a trailing stop.

Many stocks are triggering buy signals. It’s best to review the underlying names in this sector and pick those with big reversal for a trade.

The author or his firm may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.