Will the Bull Market Grind Higher Into Year-End?

With stocks holding near all-time highs and commodities showing recent strength, investors are bullish heading into the holiday. The financial markets are also expecting a government relief package to be passed this week.

In today’s video, I look at the latest investment themes and news, technical indicators for the major stock market ETFs, and commodities that are making some noise such as gold and crude oil. I also highlight sector rankings and trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

The bull market continues to push higher with the major stock indices trading near all-time highs.

Commodities remain strong as gold bounces off key price support and crude oil pushes to multi-month highs.

The US Dollar remains weak but is oversold.

Stock Market Today Video – December 7, 2020

