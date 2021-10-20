Will Natural Gas Price Reversal Mark Elliott Wave 4 Low?

The price of Natural Gas appears to be reversing course and looking to head higher once more.

Today, I highlight an ellipse buy signal that is emerging from what appears to be an Elliott wave 4 low.

That said, I think any long positions should carry a tight stop (perhaps just under $5) as Natural Gas is subject to price volatility. Note that I got stopped out of our last buy signal.

That said, I believe the risk/reward is getting better here. Once a wave 4 low is confirmed, Natural Gas could head to the MFU-3 price target at 7.20.

