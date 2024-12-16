Why Investors Should Watch AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced medicines.

AbbVie focuses primarily on immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and virology treatments, and it has a broad portfolio of prescription drugs aimed at addressing a range of medical conditions.

Humira (adalimumab), one of the world’s best-selling drugs, used to treat various autoimmune conditions. However, Humira’s patent expired in 2023, and AbbVie has been transitioning to a newer drug, Rinvoq in this space.

AbbVie develops treatments for various cancers, focuses on treatments for neurological and psychiatric conditions. 2 very popular drugs, (Allergan) and Botox (botulinum toxin) have various medical and aesthetic uses.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

The chart is fascinating as the low-risk opportunity to invest in this dividend paying stock is emerging.

Currently trading under the 50 and 200-DMAs, the phase is distribution.

However, if you look left, you can see that ABBV made a low in November and since, has found some buyers.

The support level of $160 is the risk point.

Real Motion shows a mean reversion to the buyside could be happening.

Plus, the leadership indicator tells us that it is on support.

$172 is pivotal right now in a move and hold above looks compelling for a starter position.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.