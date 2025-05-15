Mid-Q2 2025 Investor Conference & Events Highlights Update

It feels like we’ve gotten over the hill a little bit. So-called “Liberation Day” is a memory, big-tech earnings (sans NVIDIA) are in the rearview mirror, the May Fed meeting was a snoozer, and, so far, the “hard” economic data has not deteriorated.

Of course, much uncertainty remains both at the macro level and in C-suites.

The first quarter reporting period has featured solid profits to be sure, but many companies have withdrawn full-year top- and bottom-line guidance due to tariff unknowns. A few firms have tried their hands at offering bimodal revenue and EPS estimates, while others have widened their ranges of possible outcomes.

While we may have trudged through the shock-and-awe part of this crazy saga, the next phase—the endurance piece—brings about a whole new set of challenges for CEOs and CFOs:

What if no huge trade deals or memoranda of understanding come about?

What if the labor market turns south?

What if inflation takes a meaningful leg up?

What if the US dollar continues to lose value?

What if interest rates climb above 5%?

What if the AI story loses steam?

You see, executives now have time to grapple with these risks—some lingering, some growing. Multinational corporations also have opportunities to offer their thoughts and solutions. The second quarter might be our favorite at Wall Street Horizon. Now is not only “shareholder meeting season,” but also when hotels and exciting venues are sold out to gather executives, analysts, and key stakeholders at conferences.

Before folks set off on summer holiday, investors can expect outlooks for the balance of the year from the women and men who are most in the know. Just as the financial media probe Jerome Powell and the rest of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members for answers on monetary policy, conference attendees should press executives for their strategies amid this “wait-and-see” economy.

After all, why does corporate America plan to buy back a record amount of shares if the macro is on such a shaky footing?1 Why are dividend-increase announcements pacing so high? These are key pieces of corporate bond language, and they come amid what’s likely to be record Q1 earnings (admittedly, that’s pre-Liberation Day data…ancient history by now).

If we can’t get firm outlooks from the Fed, let’s demand them from the world’s most powerful companies. Are you with me?

Here are the major events on tap through June (listed by sector and conference start date):

Information Technology & Communication Services

May 13: JP Morgan 53rd Annual TMT Global Technology Media and Communications Conference

May 14: TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference

May 20: J.P. Morgan Virtual Quantum Conference

May 21: JP Morgan European Technology, Media and Telecoms TMT Conference

May 27: Bitcoin 2025

May 28: TD Cowen and Company 53rd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

May 28: Jefferies Software & Internet Conference

June 3: Baird 24th Annual Global Consumer Technology & Services Conference

June 3: Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Health Care

May 13: Bank of America Securities Global Healthcare Conference

May 14: Berenberg Diagnostics Conference

May 20: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

June 3: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

June 4: Jefferies Global Life Science Conference

June 9: Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 17: Truist Securities MedTech Conference

June 17: Citizens JMP Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum

June 24: UBS Spring Biotech Conference

June 24: Truist Securities Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Conference

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

May 13: Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

May 14: Piper Sandler Infrastructure (Housing) Finance Summit

May 20: HSBC Consumer Conference

May 20: Morgan Stanley Luxury Goods Conference

May 22: HSBC 18th Luxury Goods Conference

May 22: Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Conference

May 28: BofA Consumer Apparel & E-Commerce virtual Fieldtrip

June 2: Morgan Stanley 3rd Annual Travel & Leisure Conference

June 2: Deutsche Bank 22nd Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

June 3: Bank of America Housing Symposium

June 3: TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

June 11: Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

June 17: Jefferies Consumer Conference

Financials & Real Estate

May 12: Morgan Stanley Business Services One-on-One Day

May 12: BMO North American Real Estate Conference

May 13: Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Conference

May 19: Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference, Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum

May 20: Truist Securities Financial Services Conference

May 27: Deutsche Bank 15th Annual Global Financial Services Conference

May 29: Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

June 10: Morgan Stanley 16th Annual US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

June 12: Citi Regional Bank Access Day

Industrials

May 13: BofA Industrials Key Leaders Conference

May 13: RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference

May 13: Bank of America 32nd Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

May 20: Jefferies Infrastructure & Transport Summit

June 4: Citi Global Freight Field Trip

June 23: Goldman Sachs Business Services, Transport & Leisure Conference

Energy & Utilities

May 13: UBS Energy Transition and Decarbonization Conference

May 15: Deutsche Bank Virtual Global Solar & Clean Tech Conference (virtual)

May 15: BMO Chemical Conference

May 19: BNP Paribas 2nd Annual Global Electric Vehicle & Mobility Conference

May 20: UBS Austin Energy Conference

May 22: Citi Spotlight on SMID Energy Day

May 28: Bank of America Power, Utilities and Alternative Energy Conference

June 3: RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference

June 4: Bank of America Energy and Power Credit Conference

June 24: Barclays ESG Emerging Markets Corporate Days

June 24: J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

June 26: RBC Energy Transition Conference

Materials

May 12: Bank of America Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

May 14: BMO Capital Markets 20th Annual Farm to Market Conference

May 20: Bank of America Ag Tech Conference (virtual)

May 20: Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference

May 28: Raymond James Silver Conference

June 4: Deutsche Bank dbAccess 16th Annual Global Materials & Building Products Conference

June 12: RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference

Regional

May 12: Bank of America Securities China Conference

May 13: UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference (virtual)

May 20: Goldman Sachs Utilities and Cleantech Conference, London

May 20: Berenberg European Conference

May 20: Berenberg US Conference

May 21: Citi Taiwan Tech Conference

May 21: Goldman Sachs TechNet China

May 21: JP Morgan 21st annual Global China Summit

May 22: Barclays European Leadership Conference

June 10: Goldman Sachs 29th Annual European Financials Conference

June 11: Bank of America Europe C-suite TMT Conference

June 11: J.P. Morgan European Capital Goods Conference

June 19: JP Morgan European Healthcare Forum

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

May 20: Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Conference (virtual)

May 21: Deutsche Bank Issuer and Investor Bond Forum

May 28: Bank of America Securities Emerging Markets Debt & Equity Conference

May 28: Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC)

June 3: Stifel 8th Annual Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 3: William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

June 10: Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference

June 11: Sidoti June Small-Cap Conference

June 17: TD Securities U.S. Corporate Access Day

June 24: UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference

June 25: Morningstar Investment Conference

Sources:

1 Corporate America Plans Record Stock Buybacks as Turmoil Mounts, Bloomberg, Esha Dey, May 6, 2025, https://www.bloomberg.com

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.