Gold Rally Triggers Trading Buy Signal In Miners

Precious metals continue to trade with the wind at their back.

Gold has rallied back to around $3400 per ounce and this is fueling yet another rally in the Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX).

We are long here at just over $49 eyeing sell targets at/around recent highs and/or a bit higher.

The gold sector continues to out-perform into 2025. That said, we’ll have to re-evaluate after this run up.

$GDX Gold Miners ETF Trading Chart

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.