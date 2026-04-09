What Hollywood’s 2026 Spring/Summer Movie Slate Means for Economy

Strong YTD box office ticket sales suggest consumers are still spending selectively despite inflation and macro uncertainty

A formidable Q2-Q3 movie lineup may keep families flocking to the theaters

Weekly ticket sales could offer real-time insight into consumer health, complementing lagging economic data

Gas prices may be north of $4 per gallon across the United States, but that didn’t stop families from heading to the theaters during the Easter weekend.

According to ComScore, AMC’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie tallied $195 million at the domestic box office over the holiday weekend. The street gave the data two thumbs up, as AMC shares surged 11% on Monday—its best day of the year. The stock rode a five-day winning streak into the first full trading week of Q2.

The kid-friendly film generated an estimated $195.7 million total, enough to push the year-to-date ticket sales tally to its highest level since before the pandemic.

Universal’s animated tentpole also claimed the top spot globally. Its international haul is now more than $300 million, cementing Super Mario’s franchise dominance.

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Elsewhere, Amazon MGM’s Project Hail Mary held the runner-up position for a third consecutive weekend, while new releases, such as A24’s The Drama, debuted with modest showings. Rounding out the April 3–5 totals, Disney & Pixar’s Hoppers landed at No. 4, and Universal’s Reminders of Him’s $2.2 million was good enough for No. 5.

Why Consumers Are Still Going to the Movies

Zooming out, theaters have been a place to be so far in 2026, even with so many consumer concerns. The K-shaped economy is souring sentiment among lower- and middle-income households, and that may actually be a tailwind for the box office.

Consider that while there may be sticker shock when paying for two adults and two children at the cinema, the total cost of going out to the movies is far less than many other excursions.

Hollywood’s Big Consolidation… And What Comes Next

For Hollywood, studios will take any lift they can get. The focus may now shift back to putting out original content, now that the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery is over. Paramount Skydance claimed victory, merging with WBD in a $110 billion deal. Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the acquisition on April 23, with the acquisition expected to close by late July.

Between that and the Hollywood writers’ strikes from a couple of years ago, some normalcy may be in the script. If so, we may see ticket sales, which are currently strong, creep ever closer to 2019 totals. One step and one blockbuster at a time.

Grab Your Popcorn: A Packed Mid-Year Calendar

Looking ahead, the silver-screen slate is active in the middle of the year. Easter weekend numbers in hand, the next major movie stretch is the Memorial Day weekend, followed by the stretch around Independence Day in the U.S. The calendar is a producer’s friend, as the 4th of July falls on a Saturday; the nation’s 250th birthday could be quite strong at the box office.

Super Mario and Project Hail Mary should continue to draw folks in, and there are a handful of hotly anticipated movies in the mid-year pipeline:

April 24: Michael (Lionsgate)

May 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Disney)

May 8: Mortal Kombat II (Warner Bros.)

May 22: The Mandalorian & Grogu (Disney/Lucasfilm)

June 5: Masters of the Universe (Amazon MGM)

June 5: Scary Movie 6 (Paramount)

June 7: The Birdcage (AMC)

June 12: Disclosure Day (Universal/Amblin)

June 19: Toy Story 5 (Disney/Pixar)

June 21: Ocean’s Eleven 25th Anniversary (AMC)

June 26: Jackass 5 (Paramount)

June 26: Supergirl (WB/DC Studios)

July 1: Minions & Monsters (Universal/Illumination)

July 5: Citizen Kane (AMC)

July 10: Moana (Disney)

July 17: The Odyssey (Universal)

July 26: The Fifth Element (AMC)

July 31: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Sony/Marvel)

August 2: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (AMC)

Indeed, there’s a little something for everyone – some titles more colorful than others!

Lights, Camera, Action! Who’s Winning?

At Wall Street Horizon, we track all the major new releases to see which studios lead the pack. For Q2–Q3, AMC leads, with 17 total active releases scheduled.

Comcast/Universal is the runner-up, while Disney takes the third spot. WBD, Lionsgate, Amazon, and Netflix also have several films on the docket—the latter pair with streaming features for the stay-at-home crowd.

AMC and Comcast Universal Lead the New-Release Count

The Box Office as a High-Frequency Economic Indicator

Ticket sales trends will be important to monitor over the months ahead. Real-time weekly box office trends could reveal consumer weakness (or strength) amid a soft labor market. Furthermore, PCE and CPI inflation data released on Thursday and Friday this week, respectively, may point to potentially negative real wage growth. Even cooler-than-forecast inflation gauges won’t mask the reality that workers are not getting ahead as they were a couple of years ago. The near-term offset is record tax refunds flowing back to checking and savings accounts.

For now, hard data (like box office revenue) counters tepid soft data (like consumer sentiment). As always, watch what people do, not what they say.

Beyond this week’s data, Q1 corporate earnings begin hitting the tape mid-next week. Slowly, investors are gaining crucial reads on household spending and corporate conditions as the war in Iran (and $100-plus oil) persists.

The Bottom Line

It has been a quietly strong year at the box office so far. 2026 paces at multi-year highs in nominal ticket sales, despite so many headwinds consumers face. The movie scene is but one of many real-time economic indicators to watch as we head into earnings season. We’re also keeping our eye on conference season and a busy schedule of annual shareholder meetings ahead.

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.