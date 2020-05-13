U.S. Stock Market Outlook: Pullback Underway

Stock market caution signals are beginning to show up and active investors should take note.

I am seeing some severe breaks of the bearish wedge patterns I highlighted recently.

I would be out of (ie. sell, hedge, or short) all but the Nasdaq Composite which needs a bit more of a break lower to confirm its pullback.

I think the best short candidates for traders are the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) and the Mid-Caps (MDY).

Below are 5 “daily” charts, highlighting short-term trading outlooks.

The are the S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Mid-Caps, and Dow Jones Transportation Average.

