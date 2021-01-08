US Stock Market Indices Record New Highs, Treasury Bonds Waver

The major US stock market indices continue to record new highs as investors look to keep the rally going into the weekend.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss current and developing investment trends, key technical price points for major stock indices and assets, as well as sectors and stocks that are buys/sells. Here’s a recap:

Longer dated US Treasury Bonds have broken near-term support.

The Semiconductor Sector continues to provide leadership to the broader market.

The large cap FANG stocks are breaking down on a relative basis.

Stock Market Today Video – January 8, 2021

