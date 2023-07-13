US Dollar To See Further Weakness? Gold Bulls Hope So!

After peaking in 2022, the US Dollar Index has spent nearly a year in decline.

But it may be set to fall even further. And any further weakness in King Dollar will be bullish for precious metals like Gold and Silver.

Today’s chart looks at the US Dollar Index on a “weekly” basis to highlight the current pattern and potential downside.

As you can see, King Dollar is attempting to break down through important price support.

Should the Dollar close the week below this support, then a measured move would suggest a decline of at least another 5%.

If so, this would be great for precious metals and miners. Stay tuned!

US Dollar Index “weekly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.