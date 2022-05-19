Unique Commodities Indicator Pointing To Treasury Bonds Rally

By
Chris Kimble
-

Higher commodity prices have seeped into every day costs (food and energy), and at the same time, interest rates have also been rising.

That’s a bad combination for everyday America.

But perhaps there is some relief on the the horizon… at least in the form of lower interest rates.

Today’s chart takes a look at the Copper/Gold price ratio graphed against the 10-year treasury bond yield. As you can see, they tend to follow each other directionally.

The Copper/Gold ratio has trading sideways for the past year, but looks to be working on a breakdown below support. If this occurs, there is a good chance that bond yields (interest rates) will head lower as well.

Historically speaking, a decline in the Copper/Gold ratio should be good news for bonds and bad for yields (even if short-term). Stay tuned!

Copper/Gold Ratio versus 10-Year Treasury Bond Yield Chart

copper gold price ratio strong correlation bond yields investing chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR