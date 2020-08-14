Two Stocks With Buy Signals: Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Livongo Health (LVGO)

Today we look at two tech stocks with buy signals right now.

The first stock, Varonis Systems (VRNS), is a stock we like over the intermediate term (weeks to months).

The second stocks, Livongo Health (LVGO), is a stock that looks good over the short-term (days to weeks).

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

We like the intermediate-term view in VRNS and would recommend it as either a standalone long or hedge it with the SPY for long/short managers.

VRNS Stock Charts

Livongo Health (LVGO)

We have a buy signal in LVGO this morning with an upside target at $142.

There are 5 days of shorts to cover in the stock which gives it short squeeze potential.

As a hedge for long/short managers we will use the XLV trading at $106.53

LVGO Chart

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.