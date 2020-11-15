The History Of Technology Innovation: Making A Better World

“Pessimism never won any battle.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower

In times of uncertainty, it may seem difficult to remain optimistic. Yet, a look at historic trends show a world that is slowly getting better in many crucial areas.

And as businesses continue to innovate faster than ever before, there is much to be optimistic about.

In education, literacy rates have been increasing. Global levels of extreme poverty continue to decline, life expectancies on average are rising, and renewable resources are comprising an increasing share of primary energy production.

Unlocking Innovation

One enabling factor driving improvements across these categories is innovation.

In education, platforms like YouTube and massive open online courses (MOOCs) have provided billions with access to education. No longer does a student have to sit in a physical classroom at a specific time – learning is at their fingertips around the clock.

Global economic opportunity is also being positively impacted. Online labor marketplaces have lowered barriers to entry for entrepreneurs, enabling individuals in foreign countries to earn a living by providing a service to others across the world.

Life expectancies continue to rise as immunization coverage expands globally, and companies seek to attack some of the world’s worst diseases. This past week we saw possible vaccine solutions to address the global COVID-19 pandemic.

When it comes to the environment, there is still much work to be done – but renewable energy is slowly gaining traction. We are finding ways to power our grid through wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric solutions. Other areas like nuclear are seeing heavy investments as well.

As periods of adversity come and go, there is much to be optimistic about – innovation knows no bounds. We continue to look at global trends and the businesses innovating within. Some are directly addressing issues, while others are laying the groundwork to unlock innovation.

The author or his firm have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.