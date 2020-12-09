Stocks Push Further Into New Highs As Investors Turn “Greedy”

The U.S. stock market indices continue to hit new highs, defying over-arching concerns about COVID vaccines, economic data, politics, and valuations. Are investors getting greedy?

But price IS price and that is why it is active investors main indicator. As they say, the trend is your friend (until it isn’t). In today’s video, we highlight key investing themes and news, technical support levels to watch on the major indices, and trending stocks, sectors, and assets. Here’s a recap:

Several stocks and indices trading at all-time highs.

And this is also occurring on several key global stock market indices.

One bit of caution here: Investor sentiment readings are “greedy”.

Stock Market Today Video – December 9, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.