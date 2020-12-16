Stocks Continue to Levitate As Investors Hit “Buy” Button

Looking at the major stock market indices, you wouldn’t think there are any economic concerns… nor a pandemic! Price trends and indicators remain bullish and we’ll follow the trend until price says otherwise.

In today’s video, we look at key price levels to watch on the major indices, as well as new and emerging investing themes, and key asset classes to watch. We also look at trending stocks that are on our radar. Here is a recap:

The S&P 500 Index rose for the first time in 5 days Monday.

Select European stock market indices are trading at new highs on the year.

Small and micro cap stocks are leading the market higher.

Investor sentiment is still greedy.

Stock Market Today Video – December 16, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

